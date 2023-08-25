Representatives of 2022 Whidbey Island plane crash victims file several lawsuits

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Representatives for 8 of the 9 passengers killed in the seaplane crash off Whidbey Island in September of 2022 have filed lawsuits against the companies involved in the aircraft’s production and operation.

The lawsuits filed on August 22nd in King County allege that Northwest Seaplanes, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, Viking Air Limited, Friday Harbor, and several other aviation companies are responsible for all the deaths of the crash and they are liable for all of the damages.

Ross Mickel, his wife Lauren Hilty, their 22-month-old son Remy, and their unborn child were some of the victims of the crash. Mickel’s long-time friend, Bob Betz, told KIRO7 that the pain of that day still lingers with him.

“Heartbreak for everyone,” Betz said.

Betz says he isn’t surprised by the action taken by the families. He hopes everyone impacted can find closure in some way from this tragedy.

“So, I am not sure if there is ever really closure for something like this because the memories are too dear, too deep, and too long to really close,” Betz said.

Northwest Seaplanes told KIRO7 they did not have a comment at this time on the lawsuits at hand.

The law firm representing the families, SGB, sent this statement in regards to the lawsuit:

Out of respect for the families who continue to grieve their loved ones, we are limiting our remarks on this case but can refer you to the attached complaint. We appreciate your understanding.

