Renton mudslide shuts down lanes near Houser Way Bypass

RENTON, Wash. — In Renton, all lanes are closed at the intersection of House Way Bypass and Sunset Boulevard North for a mudslide.

Renton police said the slide spread over the entire roadway.

City departments have been notified to help clean it up. Right now there is no estimated time of reopening.

Mudslide at Houser Way Bypass/Sunset Blvd N. Police on scene and have both North and Southbound Lanes shut down as slide continues to spread over roadway. City Departments have been notified to assist. Please find alternate routes. Unknown how long this will be closed/sh pic.twitter.com/uhF5VZv9Tu — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) August 30, 2023





