News

Renton mudslide shuts down lanes near Houser Way Bypass

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Renton mudslide. (Renton Police Department)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — In Renton, all lanes are closed at the intersection of House Way Bypass and Sunset Boulevard North for a mudslide.

Renton police said the slide spread over the entire roadway.

City departments have been notified to help clean it up. Right now there is no estimated time of reopening.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read