Recalls

Win Luck贸易公司对干梅子中未申报的亚硫酸盐发出过敏警报

位于新泽西州巴约讷的Win Luck贸易公司正在召回其“梅子女王”干梅子，因为它们可能含有未申报的亚硫酸盐。对亚硫酸盐过敏的人如果食用该产品，会有严重或危及生命的过敏反应的风险。

