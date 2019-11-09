0
Russ Davis Wholesale Voluntarily Recalling Products Due to Possible Health Risk
Russ Davis Wholesale (RDW), a leading fresh produce processor and distributor, in an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling multiple products due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}