Recall alert: FDA alerts patients of ranitidine medication recall, also known as Zantac

The Food and Drug Administration is alerting patients and medical professionals of a voluntary recall of a popular heartburn medication, ranitidine, also known as Zantac.
The FDA announced the recall of over-the-counter ranitidine tablets, prescription capsules and syrup due to unacceptable levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA.
NDMA is a possible carcinogen that is found in water and food, the FDA said in September.
The medication was removed from store shelves in September, but the pills could still be in people's homes.
If you currently take ranitidine, the FDA suggests using medications like Pepcid, Tagamet, Nexium, Prevacid and Prilosec. As always, before changing medications, you should talk with your doctor about treatment options.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}