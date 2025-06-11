Recalls

Medtronic Announces Voluntary Recall of Select Newport™ HT70 and Newport™ HT70 Plus Ventilators and Certain Related Newport™ Service Parts

In May 2025, Medtronic issued a voluntary recall notification to global customers related to specific Newport™ HT70 and HT70 Plus ventilators and certain related Newport™ service parts. The FDA recently designated this voluntary action by Medtronic as a Class I recall.
With this recall, Medtronic i

