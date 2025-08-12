Max Mobility/Permobil has voluntarily expanded its recall of the SpeedControl Dial, a wired control option for the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device, due to safety and performance concerns. This voluntary action applies to all SpeedControl Dials manufactured and distributed between the dates of Ap
Max Mobility / Permobil Announces Worldwide Expanded Recall and Removal of all SpeedControl Dials from the Market Due to Intermittent Cable Connection Concerns of the Dial with the SmartDrive MX2+ Motor. Users Must Use an Alternate Control Method for their SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device.
