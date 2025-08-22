BRENHAM, Texas, August 22, 2025 – Blue Bell Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream half gallon packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough carton produced in its Brenham, Texas, plant because of undeclared almond, walnut, and pecan. The recalled product
Recalls
Blue Bell Ice Cream Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almond, Walnut, and Pecan in Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream Packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Half Gallon Carton with a Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream Lid
0