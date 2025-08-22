Recalls

Blue Bell Ice Cream Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almond, Walnut, and Pecan in Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream Packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Half Gallon Carton with a Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream Lid

BRENHAM, Texas, August 22, 2025 – Blue Bell Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream half gallon packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough carton produced in its Brenham, Texas, plant because of undeclared almond, walnut, and pecan. The recalled product

0

