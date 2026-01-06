What Americans think about the situation in Venezuela, according to recent polls

WASHINGTON — There are few signs that President Donald Trump's supporters wanted the United States to become more embroiled in foreign conflicts ahead of its military actions in Venezuela — even as many Republicans show initial support for his military strike there, according to an Associated Press analysis of recent polling.

Most Americans wanted the U.S. government to focus in 2026 on domestic issues, such as health care and high costs, rather than foreign policy issues, an AP-NORC poll conducted last month found. Meanwhile, polling conducted in the immediate aftermath of the military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro suggested that many Americans are unconvinced that the U.S. should step in to take control of the country.

And despite Trump's suggestion that the U.S. may take a more expansive role in the Western Hemisphere, Republicans in polling last fall remained broadly opposed to the U.S. getting more involved in other countries' problems.

There’s still room for public opinion to shift as Trump's administration clarifies its next steps for Venezuela. But it could be a challenging issue for the Republican president, particularly given Americans’ desire for the government to fix economic issues at home.

Foreign policy and drug trade weren’t high priorities for many Americans

Heading into the new year, Americans were less likely to want the government to focus on foreign policy than they had been in recent years.

About one-quarter of U.S. adults listed foreign policy topics — such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israel or general involvement overseas — as something they wanted the government to prioritize in 2026, according to an open-ended AP-NORC question that asked respondents to share up to five issues they wanted the government to work on in the coming year. That was down from the prior two years, when roughly one-third of Americans considered foreign issues an important focus. Almost no one specifically named Venezuela.

Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges on Monday in New York. His capture followed U.S. strikes on boats that the Trump administration said were carrying drugs from Venezuela to the U.S. Despite the Trump administration's focus on the issue of drug trafficking, it doesn't register at the top of Americans' lists of issues for the government to focus on. Few Americans mentioned drug-related issues as a priority, and it was primarily a Republican issue. About 1 in 10 Republicans mentioned it, compared with hardly any Democrats or independents.

Instead, Americans overall were more focused on domestic issues — including health care, economic worries and cost-of-living concerns — as top priorities for the government.

More Americans say the US should not run Venezuela

Americans are split about the U.S. capturing Maduro — with many still forming opinions — according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post and SSRS using text messages over the weekend. About 4 in 10 approved of the U.S. military being sent to capture Maduro, while roughly the same share were opposed. About 2 in 10 were unsure. Republicans broadly approved of the action, while Democrats were largely opposed to it.

Nearly half of Americans, 45%, were opposed to the U.S. taking control of Venezuela and choosing a new government for the country. About 9 in 10 Americans said that the Venezuelan people should be the ones to decide the future leadership of their country.

In December, a Quinnipiac poll found that about 6 in 10 registered voters opposed U.S. military action in Venezuela. Republicans were more divided: About half were in support, while about one-third were opposed and 15% didn't have an opinion.

Few Republicans wanted the US more involved in the world’s problems

Only about 1 in 10 Republicans wanted the U.S. to take a "more active role" role in solving the world's problems, according to an AP-NORC poll from September. They were much less likely than Americans overall, or Democrats and independents, to say the U.S. should become more involved. Most Republicans, 55%, said the current U.S. role in global issues was "about right."

It could be a tricky position for a president who ran on a promise of putting "America first" and ending the country's involvement in "forever wars." About 7 in 10 voters who backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election said that they wanted the U.S. to take a "less active" role in solving the world's problems, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of interviews with registered voters in all 50 states.

In December, Americans were largely divided on whether Trump was keeping his "America First" campaign promise, according to a Fox News poll. About half felt he was keeping that promise, and a similar share felt he had abandoned it.

But at least in that poll, which was conducted before the military operation that removed Maduro, Trump's supporters still were largely behind him: About 1 in 10 Americans who voted for Trump in 2024 felt he had deserted the "America First" promise, while the overwhelming majority felt he had kept it.

