Trump's pick to lead the nation's embattled disaster relief agency faces questions from senators

WASHINGTON — Cameron Hamilton, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is facing questions from senators Wednesday as he seeks to run an agency roiled by the administration's threats to dismantle it.

Hamilton led FEMA briefly last year until he was fired after defending its existence. His nomination comes as the Republican administration has increasingly signaled it is backing away from promises to dismantle an agency that has been heavily criticized by the president.

Hamilton was named temporary head in January 2025, just days before the president floated the idea of "getting rid" of FEMA. Hamilton had never been a state or local emergency management director and had himself publicly criticized FEMA in the past.

Once on the job, he said he was concerned about threats to abolish the agency. At a House hearing last year, he said he did not “believe it is in the best interest of the American people to eliminate” FEMA. He was fired the next day.

If confirmed, Hamilton would be the principal adviser to Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on emergency management. FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

He would be FEMA's first permanent administrator in Trump's second term. The agency has gone through four temporary leaders, including Hamilton's brief tenure from in 2025 from January to May.

Hamilton would take over an agency still reeling from Kristi Noem's turbulent leadership at DHS. FEMA's workforce has been worn down by mass staff departures, policies that hamstrung operations and a protracted DHS shutdown.

Hamilton will need to ensure that FEMA is prepared for summer disaster season, while answering to Trump, who is likely to expect major changes after a council he appointed recommended sweeping moves at the agency.

Among the other Trump nominees being considered at the hearing Wednesday is David Cummins for the Transportation Security Administration.

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