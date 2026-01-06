Trump store in suburban Philadelphia 'kind of run its course' and is set to close

BENSALEM, Pa. — A suburban Philadelphia shop selling President Donald Trump-themed merchandise that became a magnet for die-hard supporters announced it's closing its doors, six years after opening.

The Trump Store, which sells hats, flags, T-shirts and other items in hotly politically contested Bucks County, posted on social media that its storefront will be closing at the end of the month.

Owner Mike Domanico said in a phone interview Tuesday that he's closing the store because he's focusing on another business, selling firearm targets and other items at gun shows, and he's semi-retired. But the closure is also an acknowledgement that business has slowed down.

“The store has kind of run its course,” he said. “You know, it’s been six years and the elections are over. Trump’s not gonna be in another election, even though he’ll be part of it.”

The store sells Trump 2028 gear despite the president being constitutionally prohibited from running in 2028. Trump has said it's "too bad" he can't run, though he's also handed out Trump 2028 souvenirs at the White House.

“That's just to get people riled up,” Domanico said.

The Facebook post announcing the store's closure attracted gloating comments from apparent Trump skeptics.

“Are you no longer winning?” wrote one commenter. Another said: “Trump must be doing wonders for the economy.”

Domanico said there was a time when he'd respond to all the comments, but no longer.

“No matter what the president does, they hate him no matter how good anything is,” he said.

Dave Russell, 81, is a longtime Trump supporter and was at the shop when it opened in 2020 to buy a Trump for Veterans hat. In a phone interview Tuesday, he said he wasn't surprised the shop was closing.

“Because most of the stuff they sell was to promote Trump. He’s already in this last term. You can’t do much more for him than he’s already gotten,” Russell said.

Bucks County is often viewed as a crucial bellwether in presidential elections. Trump narrowly carried the county over Kamala Harris in 2024 on his way to winning back Pennsylvania as he did in his first victory in 2016.

Asked if he’d go back for any final sales items, Russell laughed and said no. “I am so loaded up with Trump stuff. I don’t need anything.”

