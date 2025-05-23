Trump relishes uttering the outlandish. Here's where some of his most showstopping comments stand

WASHINGTON — (AP) — It may start as a casual aside, a wee-hours social post or a much-hyped announcement.

Whatever the delivery mechanism, President Donald Trump loves to toss out startling ideas aimed at dropping jaws, commandeering headlines and bolstering his political brand. Never in modern times has a president offered so many off-the-cuff statements with such a potential for wide, even global, impact.

His sometimes implausible notions may become reality, or — through repetition — no longer sound so outlandish. At other times, Trump just moves on, either by fashioning a rhetorical off-ramp or finding a way to declare victory. Some ideas, though, just seem to fade away.

Here's a look at some of Trump's showstopping utterances this term and where they stand.

Being gifted a new Air Force One by Qatar

WHERE IT STANDS: Moving ahead.

BACKSTORY: Trump has embraced the idea of getting a $400 million luxury plane as a gift from oil-rich Qatar for the U.S. to use as Air Force One until Boeing delivers long-delayed new planes to the government. The Pentagon said Wednesday it has accepted the jet for use as Air Force One, but retrofitting the plane to meet security requirements will be costly and take time. And ethics experts, Democrats, and even some conservatives have warned that accepting such a luxurious gift from a foreign government is unseemly and could violate constitutional provisions meant to avoid bribery.

Reopening Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay

WHERE IT STANDS: In limbo.

BACKSTORY: Trump posted on his social media site in early May that he wanted to reopen an "expanded and rebuilt" Alcatraz, the notorious former prison that has been closed for more than six decades — and he subsequently talked about it at the White House. The president hasn't said much on the subject since, nor addressed how lengthy, difficult and costly such a reclamation project would be. William K. Marshall III, the director of the Bureau of Prisons, said he's ordered an "assessment to determine our needs and the next steps," even as California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, dismissed the idea as a "distraction." Some administration officials have endorsed bringing back the lockup known as "The Rock," which operated from 1934 to 1963. Border czar Tom Homan suggested it could be used to house migrants awaiting deportation.

Making Canada the 51st state

WHERE IT STANDS: Still talking.

BACKSTORY: Trump first floated this idea of the "Great State of Canada" with a December post just after midnight. When new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently visited Trump at the White House, he made a point of saying that Canada "won't be for sale, ever." Trump responded, "never say never." Carney said later that he told the president privately to quit talking about making Canada a state. He didn't divulge Trump's reaction, though, noting only that it was necessary to distinguish between "a wish and a reality." Trump nonetheless insisted during the meeting that Canada joining the United States would be a "wonderful marriage."

Annexing Greenland

WHERE IT STANDS: Still talking.

BACKSTORY: Trump continues to insist that the U.S. could "get" Greenland, which is part of the kingdom of Denmark, despite Copenhagen saying that's impossible. Vice President JD Vance visited Greenland in March for a quick stop at the U.S. military base there after island residents rejected a broader visit. During that trip, Vance scolded Denmark but acknowledged that Greenland would control its own sovereignty — while still suggesting that it may want to make a deal with the United States.

Annexing the Panama Canal

WHERE IT STANDS: Political off-ramp found.

BACKSTORY: Trump for months decried growing Chinese influence over the Panama Canal and even refused to rule out a U.S. invasion to retake control of the waterway. The situation appeared to simmer down when the White House hailed a nearly $23 billion deal announced in March that would sell two canal ports run by a company based in the Chinese territory of Hong Kong to investors led by the U.S. firm BlackRock. The deal has since hit regulatory snags, and has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, the U.S. signed an agreement giving its troops access to Panamanian facilities.

Touring Fort Knox to make sure the gold is still there

WHERE IT STANDS: Faded away.

BACKSTORY: Trump suggested in February that billionaire Elon Musk would be checking out Fort Knox in Kentucky to ensure that U.S. gold reserves were still there. Days later, the president said at a conservative conference outside Washington, "I'm going to go with Elon." He then drew sustained applause by asking, "Would anybody like to join us?" Nothing has come of it since.

Redeveloping the Gaza Strip into a Riviera-like resort

WHERE IT STANDS: Losing steam.

BACKSTORY: Trump has repeatedly floated the idea that the U.S. would "take over" war-torn Gaza and move out the Palestinians who live there. He even suggested that U.S. developers could turn the area into a "Riviera of the Middle East," once the war between Israel and Hamas has concluded. The president at one point posted a fake video of himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sunbathing in Gaza and featuring a glitzy resort dubbed "TRUMP GAZA." During his trip to the Mideast last week, Trump offered a different iteration of the idea, saying the U.S. could "get involved" in Gaza "and make it just a freedom zone." The issue remains a nonstarter with Arab nations.

Attacking Biden's autopen

WHERE IT STANDS: Still talking.

BACKSTORY: Trump continues to suggest that an autopen was used to sign presidential pardons, legislation and other key documents during the tenure of former President Joe Biden. It's an accusation designed to question his Democratic predecessor's mental capacity and presidential authority. Trump's repeated complaints about Biden's autopen continue to get attention among some far-right media outlets and have prompted a Republican proposal in Congress to ban using autopens on presidential pardons. Trump has even suggested an investigation could be coming related to Biden signing immigration actions via autopen. "We're going to start looking into this whole thing with who signed this legislation," he said this week.

Endorsing the U.S. joining the British Commonwealth

WHERE IT STANDS: Faded away.

BACKSTORY: Trump used his social media site in March to share a British media outlet's suggestion that Britain's King Charles III was making a "secret offer" to allow the United States to become an associate member of the British Commonwealth. "I love King Charles," Trump wrote. "Sounds good to me!" Trump might have been joking, but his post sparked pushback online from supporters who roundly rejected the idea. He has not gone back to it.

Calling Zelenskyy a dictator

WHERE IT STANDS: Faded away.

BACKSTORY: In February, Trump labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections" in the midst of Russia's ongoing invasion of that country. Before Zelenskyy subsequently visited the White House, Trump backed off, saying, "Did I say that?" Trump still finds plenty to complain about with the Ukrainian leader, though, saying last week that U.S. aid to the country has been "pissed away."

Gold cards allowing immigrants to buy U.S. visas

WHERE IT STANDS: Still talking.

BACKSTORY: In February, Trump said his administration would begin offering $5 million " gold cards " that give "very high-level people" a "route to citizenship." The cards would grant foreigners visas to live and work in the United States. In early April, he held up a gold card featuring his name and picture and said they would be available in "less than two weeks, probably." The card still hasn't gone on sale, but Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently told the All-In podcast that he'd already personally sold 1,000 of them.

Running for a third term

WHERE IT STANDS: Still talking — off and on.

BACKSTORY: The Constitution's 22nd Amendment states no one can be elected president “more than twice.” That hasn't stopped Trump from talking about it — or the Trump Organization from selling “Trump 2028” gear, despite the president himself offering mixed signals. Asked about running for a third term during a recent NBC News interview, Trump replied, “I’m not looking at that.” But he added: “So many people want me to do it. I have never had requests so strong as that. But it’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. I don’t know if that’s constitutional.” That followed his saying in an interview with NBC News in March: “I’m not joking. There are methods which you could do it.” And he suggested to Time Magazine, “There are some loopholes.”

Will Weissert covers the White House for The Associated Press.

