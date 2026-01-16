Trump plans to pardon ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Vázquez in campaign finance violation case, official says

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to pardon former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez, a White House official said Friday.

Vázquez pleaded guilty last August to a campaign finance violation in a federal case that authorities say also involved a former FBI agent and a Venezuelan banker. Her sentencing was set for later this month.

Federal prosecutors had been seeking one year behind bars.

The official who confirmed the planned pardon indicated Trump, a Republican, saw the case as political prosecution and said the investigation into Vázquez, a Republican aligned with the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, had begun 10 days after she endorsed Trump in 2020. The official wasn’t authorized to reveal the news by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Vázquez, an attorney, was the U.S. territory's first former governor to plead guilty to a crime, specifically accepting a donation from a foreigner for her 2020 political campaign. She was arrested in 2022.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.