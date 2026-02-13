Trump heads to Fort Bragg to cheer special forces members who ousted Venezuela's Maduro

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is heading to North Carolina on Friday to celebrate members of the special forces who stormed into Venezuela on the third day of the New Year and whisked away that country's leader, Nicolás Maduro, to face U.S. smuggling charges.

First lady Melania Trump will also be making the trip to Fort Bragg, one of the largest military bases in the world by population, to spend time with military families.

Trump has been hitting the road more frequently to states that could play key roles in November's midterm congressional elections, including a stop before Christmas in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The White House has been trying to promote Trump's economic policies, including attempts to bring down the cost of living at a time when many Americans are becoming increasingly frustrated with Trump's efforts to improve affordability.

The president spoke at Fort Bragg in June at an event meant to recognize the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. But that celebration was overshadowed by his partisan remarks describing protesters in Los Angeles as "animals" and his defense of deploying the military there.

Trump has since deployed the National Guard to places like Washington and Memphis, Tennessee, as well as other federal law enforcement officials involved in his crackdown on immigration. Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, announced Thursday that the administration is ending the operations in Minnesota that led to the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens.

This time, Trump's visit is meant to toast service members involved in his administration's dramatic ouster of Maduro, an operation he has described as requiring bravery and advanced weapons.

His administration has since pushed for broad oversight of the South American country's oil industry. Next month, he plans to convene a gathering of leaders from a number of Latin American countries in Florida, as the administration spotlights what it sees as concerning Chinese influence in the region.

The March 7 gathering can give Trump a chance to further press a new and aggressive foreign policy which the president has proudly dubbed the "Donroe Doctrine," a reference to 19th-century President James Monroe's belief that the U.S. should dominate its sphere of influence.

