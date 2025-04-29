Trump announces new fighter jet mission at Michigan air base alongside Whitmer

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (AP) — President Donald Trump announced a new fighter jet mission for an Air National Guard base in Michigan on Tuesday, allaying fears that the base could close and delivering a win for a longtime antagonist, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The two even shared a hug.

Whitmer has softened her stance toward Trump in hopes of finding common ground, with securing a new mission for Selfridge Air National Guard Base a top priority. Their embrace as the Republican president arrived in Michigan was a remarkable development given how unpopular the president remains with Democrats and the rancor of last year's hard-fought campaign.

Whitmer, when asked about their hug, described the encounter differently, telling The Associated Press, “We shook hands and he leaned in to tell me, you know, congratulations and that I was a big reason that we were making an announcement today. And I was grateful for that.”

For decades, Trump said at the air base, Selfridge has “stood as a crucial pillar of North American air defense.”

“In recent years, many in Michigan have feared for the future of the base. They’ve been calling everybody, but the only one that mattered is Trump,” he said. “Today I have come in person to lay to rest any doubt about Selfridge’s future.”

State officials had been pushing for years to replace the base’s aging fleet of A-10 aircraft, which are set to be retired, to help ensure Selfridge remains in operation. Trump said Tuesday that the retiring A-10s will be replaced by 21 F-15EX Eagle II fighters jets that were “fresh off the line.”

During his remarks, Trump said the governor — who shared a brief motorcade ride with him to the base as he arrived in Michigan to mark his 100th day in office — has been "very effective" in advocating for Selfridge. But her own impromptu remarks, Whitmer notably did not name Trump.

“I am really damn happy we’re here to celebrate this recapitalization at Selfridge,” she said. “It’s crucial for the Michigan economy, it’s crucial for the men and women here, for our homeland security and our future. So thank you. I’m so, so grateful that this announcement was made today and I appreciate all the work.”

Located 30 miles north of Detroit, the base generates an estimated $850 million in statewide economic impact and supports about 5,000 military and civilian personnel, according to the office of Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

For years, Whitmer has pressed multiple administrations — including Trump's in his first term and former Democratic President Joe Biden's — to secure a new mission for the base, calling it "a key defense hub and economic anchor." The Air Force announced in 2017 that Selfridge had lost out on a bid for F-35A Lightning.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth traveled separately from the president to Selfridge for the announcement. But military implications aside, Trump's announcement handed Whitmer a victory — though it remains to be seen what political price she may have paid to secure it.

The governor has been frequently mentioned as a potential presidential candidate. As she works to raise her profile nationally, Whitmer has vowed to find commonality with Trump where she can. But some Democrats view the president and his administration as so harmful that they'd rather see the party oppose Trump and his team whenever possible.

Asked later about the tarmac moment between her and Trump, Whitmer tried to brush off the interaction.

“I was the first one he greeted. We shook hands, and he leaned in to tell me congratulations and that I was a big reason that we were making that announcement today. And I was grateful for that,” Whitmer told The Associated Press.

Earlier this month, Whitmer traveled to Washington to meet with Trump to discuss Selfridge and other issues affecting Michigan, including the steep tariffs Trump has imposed on Canada and other U.S. trading partners. The governor said she was unexpectedly ushered into the Oval Office, where she stood awkwardly as the Republican president signed executive orders and assailed his political opponents during a photo opportunity.

During that appearance, a photo captured Whitmer trying to hide her face from the cameras by holding up a folder.

Trump had told Whitmer during her visit that he hoped to keep the base “open, strong, thriving.”

“It’s a great piece of property. It’s a great location, and it’s a great state," Trump said. "So I think we’re going to come back with a very good answer.”

He followed through on that Tuesday, at a time when Michigan has seen its unemployment rate rise for three consecutive months, including a 1.3% jump in March, reaching 5.5%, according to state data. That fare exceeds the national average.

___

Weissert reported from Warren, Michigan. Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.