President Joe Biden to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House Nov. 13

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, for a meeting at the White House on Nov. 13.

The two leaders will discuss, among other issues, continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the region, the White House said Tuesday.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said Biden will “reaffirm the United States’ commitment to deepening our nearly 75-year-long partnership between the world’s second and third largest democracies.”

The meeting with Widodo at the White House comes just before Biden travels to San Francisco later in the week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Biden and Widodo also spoke at the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi in September.

Biden was in Indonesia last November, when the country hosted that year's G-20 summit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.