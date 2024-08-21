Photos: A visual look at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO — (AP) — Thousands of Democratic delegates officially made Vice President Kamala Harris their nominee earlier this month, and now have reiterated their choice in a celebratory roll call of states. It's one of a number of unprecedented moments to come as part of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Democrats solidified their nomination of the party's first Black woman atop its ticket, as well as the first nominee of South Asian descent.

Delegates descended on Chicago after a topsy-turvy few weeks for their party, with President Joe Biden — amid growing calls to do so from within his own party — shuttering his campaign and throwing his support behind Harris. Amid a whirlwind battleground states tour with her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris made an appearance in the arena on the convention's opening night, giving brief remarks before watching speeches from box seats, then returning to the stage to hug Biden following his speech, a political farewell of sorts.

A convention that had initially been planned with Biden as its top honoree instead became, at least on its first night, a way to honor the longtime Democratic politician as he passed the torch to Harris. Some delegates in the arena — many clad in state-specific regalia or matching attire — dabbed their eyes as they held “We love Joe” signs. Biden, introduced by his daughter Ashley, also wiped his own eyes as he hugged her and took the stage.

