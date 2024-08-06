Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on US soil

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn announced criminal charges against Asif Merchant, accusing him of traveling to New York for the purposes of trying to hire a hitman for the assassinations. The plot was disrupted before it could be carried out.

