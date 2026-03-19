Mullin's DHS nomination advances to full Senate despite opposition from Republican Rand Paul

WASHINGTON — Sen. Markwayne Mullin moved a step closer to becoming President Donald Trump's next homeland security secretary after a Senate committee Thursday narrowly advanced his nomination.

The 8-7 vote came after a contentious hearing Wednesday and sent the Cabinet nomination to the full Senate, which could act to confirm the Oklahoma Republican next week.

That vote included a "no" from the Republican chairman, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, and a "yes" from a Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. The approval comes as the parties are fighting bitterly over the policies of the Department of Homeland Security, leading to a funding lapse that is now in its 34th day.

During his testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, Mullin tried to make the case that he would be a steady hand after the tumultuous tenure of Kristi Noem, Trump's first DHS secretary. Mullin also signaled support for Trump's immigration priorities, which are central to the funding standoff after the death of at least three American citizens at the hands of federal agents.

Mullin's hearing was unusually combative and came close to going off the rails as he engaged in heated exchanges with some Democrats as well as Paul.

In addition to a lengthy exchange over Mullin's failure to disclose what he characterized as a “classified” congressional trip while a House member, Paul opened the hearing with a fiery statement challenging Mullin's fitness to lead DHS.

Paul pointed to comments Mullin made after a funding fight, when he called Paul a "freaking snake" and said he understood why a neighbor had tackled Paul in a lawn care dispute. That incident happened several years ago, and Paul suffered multiple broken ribs and later had surgeries he linked to the attack.

“I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force?” Paul said.

Mullin refused to back down.

“For you to say I’m a liar, sir, that’s not accurate,” Mullin said.

Paul later said he would not vote for Mullin’s confirmation.

Fetterman, who has frequently challenged his own party, said his vote was "rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.”

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Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

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