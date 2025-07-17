Maryland man charged with threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Maryland man was arrested Thursday on charges that he made threatening calls to the Georgia offices of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Seth Jason, 64, repeatedly threatened to assault and kill Greene and her family during several calls to her district offices in between October 2023 and January 2025, according to his four-count indictment. Jason also threatened Greene's staff members and their families, authorities said.

Jason worked for Voice of America and made threatening calls using phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at the news agency's headquarters in Washington, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Jason, of Edgewater, Maryland, also volunteered as a reserve officer for the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland. The department said in a statement that Jason had served as a volunteer since 2016.

“Anne Arundel County Reserve Officers are unarmed and have no police authority. Mr. Jason is no longer affiliated with the Anne Arundel County Police Department,” the statement said.

A lawyer for Jason did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A grand jury indicted Jason on charges of influencing a federal official by threat, influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and anonymous telecommunications harassment.

Jason was expected to make his initial court appearance in Washington on Thursday.

“No one should have to live their life looking over their shoulder every day and wondering if those threats are about to be fulfilled and about to come true,” acting U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said at a news conference.

Pirro read aloud some of the statements that Jason is accused of making during the calls to Greene's offices.

“I am looking forward to your book signing. We are all armed and ready to take care of you,” Jason said, according to Pirro.

Threats against members of Congress and other public officials have surged as the nation's political landscape has become increasingly divisive.

During the news conference, Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan alluded to the June 14 shootings in Minnesota by a man charged with killing the Democratic leader in the state House and her husband after wounding another lawmaker and his wife.

“This has got to stop,” Sullivan said. “This has changed since Minnesota. We are going to work very, very hard to hold you accountable if you make these threats.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.