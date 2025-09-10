Judge blocks a Trump policy cutting off some social services for immigrants in the US illegally

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked Trump administration restrictions on services for immigrants in the country illegally, including the federal preschool program Head Start, health clinics and adult education.

The order from the judge in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island applies to 20 states and the District of Columbia, whose attorneys general, all Democrats, sued the administration. It puts the administration's interpretation of federal policy on hold while the case is decided.

Individual public benefits, such as food stamps and college financial aid, have been largely unavailable to people in the country without legal status, but the new rules and guidance from the administration curbed their access to some community-level programs.

The states' lawsuit argued the government failed to follow the rulemaking process and did not provide the required notice on conditions placed on federal funds. It also argues that the changes will create significant harm.

