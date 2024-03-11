Housing Secretary Fudge resigning. Biden hails her dedication to boosting supply of affordable homes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Monday that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving "with mixed emotions."

A former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, and later an Ohio representative in Congress, Fudge, 71, served as HUD secretary since the start of President Joe Biden's administration.

“As a dedicated public servant for nearly five decades, I have been devoted to improving the quality of life for the people of this nation, focusing on those with the greatest need,” Fudge said in a statement. “Having worked at every level of government ... I have worked tirelessly to ensure that America lives up to its promise of liberty and justice for all.”

Fudge’s statement did not indicate a reason she was resigning now, saying only that she planned to “transition to life as a private citizen.”

The White House, in a statement, hailed Fudge’s dedication to increasing the supply of affordable housing and protect the housing needs of some of the country’s most vulnerable residents.

“From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country,” said Biden, a Democrat. “I’m grateful for all of her contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans, and I wish her well in her next chapter.”

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said Biden “certainly will nominate a replacement” for Fudge, but she offered no timeline for the process. For now, Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will serve as acting HUD secretary when Fudge departs, the White House said.

Under Fudge, HUD "worked closely with partners at the federal, state and local levels to increase the housing supply, particularly the supply of affordable homes, while allocating historic resources to address homelessness,” Dalton said. ”And with Secretary Fudge at the helm, HUD strictly enforced fair housing laws and took a stance against racial bias and discrimination in the appraisal market.”

David M. Dworkin, president of the National Housing Conference, said in a statement that Fudge's tenure at HUD had “surpassed all expectations,” and he praised her for helping Americans navigate the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic while prioritizing affordable housing policies.

Dworkin called Fudge a steadfast advocate for equitable housing policies, saying she championed initiatives aimed at "alleviating homelessness, expanding access to affordable housing, and fostering sustainable communities.”

___

Associated Press writer Fatima Hussein on Air Force One contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.