Harris makes unscheduled visit to New York City in the campaign's final days

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday made an unscheduled visit to New York City, for a brief step away from the battleground states with just three days to go before Election Day.

Harris departed on Air Force Two from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday evening and had been scheduled to travel to Detroit.

A campaign official told reporters aboard Air Force Two mid-flight that Harris was taking a detour to New York, but would travel on later to Detroit ahead of a Sunday campaign appearance in battleground Michigan.

The campaign did not immediately provide details on what Harris would do in Michigan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.