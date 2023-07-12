Former U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announces run for Washington Attorney General

SEATTLE — Former U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced on Wednesday that he will run for Washington Attorney General.

Brown was the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington from Oct. 2021 to June 2023.

He grew up in Pierce County, received his law degree from Harvard Law School, served in the Army as a JAG officer, and was the first Black U.S. Attorney to serve the state.

He was also a contestant on the second season of the reality show “Survivor,” which aired in 2001, according to the Associated Press.

In his announcement, Brown said some of his goals were reducing gun violence, ensuring access to abortions, and protecting consumers.

“Keeping Washington families safe has been my life’s work,” said Brown. “As U.S. Attorney, I successfully prosecuted violent crime, drug cartels, and people who preyed on children. As general counsel for Governor Inslee, I stood up to Donald Trump to help stop the Muslim ban. In the Army JAG Corps, I fought to defend our soldiers and our freedom. As Attorney General, I’ll keep fighting for the people and families of Washington every day.”

So far, Brown is facing one other candidate for the office, State Sen. Manka Dhingra, who represents the 45th Legislative District.

The current Washington Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, said he’s conducting an “exploratory campaign” for governor.

©2023 Cox Media Group