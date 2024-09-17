Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent assassination attempt of Trump, governor says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Florida law enforcement will launch a criminal investigation of the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

DeSantis' announcement means a state-level probe will run parallel to the federal investigation into Ryan Wesley Routh, who was charged Monday with federal firearms charges.

“We have a very strong interest in holding this suspect accountable,” DeSantis told reporters.

Additional and more serious federal charges are possible as the investigation continues and Justice Department prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Routh was arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities spotted a firearm poking out of shrubbery on the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing. Prosecutors asked that Routh remain locked up as a flight risk. A federal magistrate set additional hearings for later this month.

Routh did not fire any shots, never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away after an agent who spotted him shot in his direction, officials said. He was arrested in a neighboring county.

It was the second apparent assassination attempt targeting Trump in as many months. On July 13, a bullet grazed Trump's ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Eight days later, Democratic President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, giving way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party's nominee.

