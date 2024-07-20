Florida man arrested, accused of making threats against Trump, Vance on social media

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida man accused of making threats against former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. JD Vance and their families on social media was arrested on Friday, police said.

The Jupiter Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Michael W. Wiseman on charges of written threats to kill.

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in Palm Beach County Jail, according to Jupiter police Maj. Don Hennessy.

Wiseman was in custody at the facility on Friday night, a jail employee confirmed. The employee said she didn't have information about whether Wiseman had an attorney to contact for comment on his behalf.

Detectives said Wiseman had made multiple written threats on Facebook against Trump and Vance, who became the Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees, respectively, this week. Threats were also made “concerning bodily harm” against members of the Trump and Vance families, according to police.

Multiple people notified local police in person and online about the posts, police said.

Jupiter is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

The investigation was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, police said.

