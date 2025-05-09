'Don't get in my way,' the new acting head of federal disaster agency warns in call with staff

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The new head of the federal agency tasked with responding to disasters across the country warned staff in a meeting Friday not to try to impede upcoming changes, saying that "I will run right over you" while also suggesting policy changes that would push more responsibilities to the states.

David Richardson, a former Marine Corps officer who served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa, was named acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday just after Cameron Hamilton, who'd been leading the agency, also in an acting role, was fired.

Richardson has been the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for countering weapons of mass destruction. He does not appear to have any experience in managing natural disasters, but in an early morning call with the entire agency staff he said that the agency would stick to its mission and said he'd be the one interpreting any guidance from President Donald Trump.

Prefacing his comments with the words “Now this is the tough part,” Richardson said during the call with staffers across the thousands-strong agency that he understands people can be nervous during times of change. But he had a warning for those who might not like the changes — a group he estimated to be about 20% of any organization.

“Don’t get in my way if you’re those 20% of the people," he said. “I know all the tricks.”

“Obfuscation. Delay. Undermining. If you’re one of those 20% of the people and you think those tactics and techniques are going to help you, they will not because I will run right over you,” he said. “I will achieve the president’s intent. I am as bent on achieving the president’s intent as I was on making sure that I did my duty when I took my Marines to Iraq.”

He previewed what might be ahead

Richardson also reminded staff that FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security: “Don't forget that.”

In a preview of what might be coming in terms of changes in policy, Richardson also said there would be more “cost-sharing with the states.”

“We’re going to find out how to do things better, and we’re going find out how to push things down to the states that should be done at the state level. Also going to find out how we can do more cost sharing with the states,” he said.

This issue — how much states, as opposed to the federal government, should pay for disaster recovery — has been a growing concern, especially at a time of an increasing number of natural disasters that often require Congress to repeatedly replenish the federal fund that pays for recovery.

But states often argue that they are already paying for most disaster recoveries on their own and are only going to the federal government for those events truly outside of their ability to respond.

Richardson did not take questions from the staff members, saying he wanted them to first read memos he was going to be sending out later Friday. He planned a town hall next week, when he will take questions from the staff.

A 'mission analysis’ is planned for FEMA

In the memos obtained by The Associated Press, Richardson told the agency it would be conducting a “Mission Analysis" of the organization to identify “redundancies and inefficiencies" while also clarifying the organization's “core” mission and “deterring mission creep.”

He also listed tasks to be accomplished in the coming weeks — including providing internal assessments of the agency's preparedness for 2025; a list of all known gaps “in preparedness or core capabilities"; a list of lessons learned from past disasters; and an overview of “disaster aid before FEMA's existence and the role of states and the federal government coordinating disaster management.”

He said he was honored to be in the role, leading an organization he described as an “unwieldy beast.”

Richardson arrives at FEMA at a time of immense turmoil and as it prepares for hurricane season, an extremely busy time for the agency.

Trump, a Republican, has suggested abolishing FEMA and providing money directly to states to manage. He has established a review council tasked with "reforming and streamlining the nation's emergency management and disaster response system." The 13-member council is chaired by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Homeland Security has not said specifically why Hamilton was removed from his position. But his dismissal came one day after he appeared before a House subcommittee where he was asked about plans to eliminate FEMA and said he did not believe the agency should be eliminated.

“Having said that,” Hamilton continued, “I’m not in a position to make decisions and impact outcomes on whether or not a determination such as consequential as that should be made. That is a conversation that should be had between the president of the United States and this governing body.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked Friday about Hamilton's firing and suggested it was related to his congressional testimony, but didn't specify exactly what it was that he said that led to his dismissal.

“This individual testified saying something that was contrary to what the president believes and the goals of this administration in regards to FEMA policy. So of course we want to makes sure that people in every position are advancing the administration’s goals," she said.

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this story.

