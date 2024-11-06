AP Race Call: Republican Bob Onder wins election to U.S. House in Missouri's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Bob Onder won election to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday. Onder captured his first term in the 3rd District, which covers central and east-central Missouri, by defeating Democrat Bethany Mann. Onder is a doctor who served two years in the Missouri House and eight years in the Missouri Senate before his election to Congress in 2022. Mann is the owner of an organic skin care company and works for a company providing equipment for chemical analysis in laboratories. Mann received about 35% of the vote in her race in 2022 against then-incumbent GOP Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer. The Associated Press declared Onder the winner at 10:53 p.m. EST.

