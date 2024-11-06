AP Race Call: Democrat Grace Meng wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Grace Meng won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Thomas Zmich, a military veteran who served during the first Gulf War. Meng is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. She is the first and only Asian American member of Congress from New York, representing a strongly Asian American district in the New York City borough of Queens since 2013. Meng previously served in the New York State Assembly. The Associated Press declared Meng the winner at 9:37 p.m. EST.

