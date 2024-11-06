AP Race Call: Republican Ann Wagner wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Ann Wagner won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday. Wagner captured her seventh term in the 2nd District in suburban St. Louis by defeating Democrat Ray Hartmann. Wagner served as chair of the Missouri Republican Party, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and ambassador to Luxembourg before her election to Congress. Hartmann founded the Riverfront Times alternative weekly newspaper. After Wagner had relatively close races in 2018 and 2020, the GOP-controlled Missouri General Assembly redrew district lines in 2022 to make it more Republican. The Associated Press declared Wagner the winner at 11:17 p.m. EST.

