AP Race Call: Republican Riley Moore wins election to U.S. House in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Riley Moore won election to an open U.S. House seat representing West Virginia on Tuesday. Moore defeated Democrat Steven Wendelin. The congressional seat that covers the northern half of the state was vacated by Rep. Alex Mooney. Mooney lost to current Gov. Jim Justice in the GOP U.S. Senate primary. Moore is the current state treasurer and previously served one term in the state House of Delegates. He comes from a West Virginia political dynasty. His aunt is U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, and his grandfather is the late three-term Gov. Arch Moore Jr. The Associated Press declared Moore the winner at 8:39 p.m. EST.

