AP Race Call: Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 14th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Greene, 50, won her third term in Congress representing Georgia's 14th District, which stretches from suburban Atlanta into the state's heavily Republican northwest corner. Greene largely ignored local issues in her campaign, focusing on her support for Donald Trump and opposition to Democratic President Joe Biden. She defeated Shawn Harris, a retired Army general and first-time candidate who referred to Greene as "the most toxic member of Congress" and called for an approach that focused more on the district's needs. The Associated Press declared Taylor Greene the winner at 8:05 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.