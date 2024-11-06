AP Race Call: Republican Michael McCaul wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 10th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Michael McCaul won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Theresa Boisseau. McCaul is a longtime member of the U.S. House, serving since 2005 and heading into his 11th term. The congressman has gained a reputation as a national security hawk in fierce support of Ukraine, an increasing point of division within the Republican Party. McCaul's district stretches from the Greater Houston to Austin areas. The Associated Press declared McCaul the winner at 9:37 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.