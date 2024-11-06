AP Race Call: Republican Greg Gianforte wins reelection for governor in Montana

WASHINGTON — Republican Greg Gianforte won election as governor in Montana on Tuesday, beating Democrat Ryan Busse. Gianforte is a former software mogul who served four years in Congress before being first elected to the job in 2020. Republicans have dominated the last several election cycles in Montana. Busse, a former gun company executive, failed to gain traction with a campaign that focused on property tax increases under Gianforte's leadership. Income taxes fell under Gianforte and the number of jobs in the state rose sharply. His running mate was Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras. The Associated Press declared Gianforte the winner at 10:00 p.m. EST.

