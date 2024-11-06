AP Race Call: Democrat Elissa Slotkin wins election to U.S. Senate from Michigan

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin won election to Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat on Wednesday. Slotkin's victory preserves a key seat for Democrats following the retirement of longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Slotkin is a former CIA analyst who was first elected in 2018 to Congress, where she serves on the House Armed Services Committee. Slotkin defeated former congressman Mike Rogers, who was attempting to become the first Republican in 30 years to win a U.S. Senate race in Michigan. The Associated Press declared Slotkin the winner at 3:12 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.