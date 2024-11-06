AP Race Call: Democrat Delia Ramirez wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. The former community organizer and activist defeated Republican John Booras, an attorney and former police officer. Ramirez, who is the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants, has been a vocal proponent for immigrant rights. The Chicago area district includes neighborhoods on Chicago's northwest side and suburbs. The Associated Press declared Ramirez the winner at The Associated Press declared Ramirez the winner at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.