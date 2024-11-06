AP Race Call: Democrat Matt Meyer wins election for governor in Delaware

WASHINGTON — Democrat Matt Meyer won the election for Delaware governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Michael Ramone. With his victory over the state's GOP House minority leader, Meyer maintains the hold on the governor's office that Democrats have had for more than 30 years. Meyer currently serves as chief executive of Delaware's most populous county. His path to the governor's office opened up when he defeated Lieutenant Gov. Bethany Hall-Long in a Democratic primary. Hall-Long was the Democrat establishment favorite but was plagued by a campaign finance scandal. The Associated Press declared Meyer the winner at 8:36 p.m. EST.

