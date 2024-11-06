AP Race Call: Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 25th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Wasserman Schultz is the longest-tenured Democrat in Florida's congressional delegation. She was first elected to Congress in 2004, succeeding longtime Rep. Peter Deutsch. Since then, she has won her general elections with at least 55% of the vote. This year, she defeated Republican Chris Eddy. The 25th District is located entirely within Broward County and includes Hollywood and Pembroke Pines. The Associated Press declared Wasserman Schultz the winner at 7:11 p.m. EST.

