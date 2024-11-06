AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Minnesota

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris carried Minnesota on Wednesday on a ticket with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, extending a winning streak for Democrats that goes back 52 years. In choosing Walz, Harris elevated a Midwestern governor, veteran and union supporter who helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and generous aid to families. No Republican presidential candidate has carried Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972, although Donald Trump came close in 2016 when he fell just 1.5 percentage points short of Hillary Clinton. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 2:47 a.m. EST.

