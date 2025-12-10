2 Democrats, 2 strategies: Texas Senate race shows party split on Trump-focus in midterm elections

WASHINGTON — A Dallas congresswoman opened her Senate campaign by telling voters that she “has gone toe to toe with Donald Trump.” Her Democratic primary opponent insisted that Americans are tired of “politics as a blood sport.”

The divergent approach highlights how U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico are navigating a race where Democrats hope to break a three-decade losing streak in Texas. It also reflects a broader divide within the party, with some candidates continuing to focus on Trump while others barely mention his name on the trail.

Figuring out the best approach will be critical for Democrats who are grasping for a path back to power in the upcoming midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress, and are already maneuvering for the next presidential race.

Republicans, by contrast, have been crystal clear. Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, said in a recent podcast interview that Trump will campaign aggressively during the midterms and the party would “put him on the ballot.”

“He is the greatest vote energizer in the history of politics,” said Neil Newhouse, a veteran Republican pollster. “But the challenge is that he does it as much for Democrats as he does for Republicans.”

Crockett takes on Trump

In her campaign launch video, Crockett was silent as audio of Trump’s insults played, including multiple times that he's called her a “very low-IQ person.” At the end of the video, she breaks out into a smile.

During her first stump speech on Monday, she addressed the president more directly.

“Trump, I know you’re watching, so let me tell you directly,” Crockett said. “You’re not entitled to a damn thing in Texas. You better get to work because I’m coming for you.”

Trump responded on Tuesday, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that her candidacy is “a gift to Republicans” and “I can’t even believe she’s a politician actually.”

For nearly a decade, Democrats have used attacks on Trump to draw attention and fuel fundraising. Governors who are considered potential 2028 presidential contenders, including California's Gavin Newsom and Illinois' JB Pritzker, saw their profiles rise as they positioned themselves as staunch opponents of the president.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly recently participated in a video telling service members that they shouldn't follow illegal orders. Trump responded by accusing him of "seditious behavior" that's "punishable by death."

Kelly started a national press tour and sent out a flurry of fundraising emails, both for himself and other Democrats. He said Trump has bullied everyone in his career, “but not now, because I won’t let it happen.”

When it comes to running for office, “Trump is the red meat that drives donors,” said John Anzalone, a longtime Democratic pollster.

“There are clearly some candidates that are playing towards the donor world that don’t actually make a great argument for winning races. But it’s great for clicks and making money. And money is the first primary that you need to win.”

Talarico charts a different course

Talarico has built a following with a less combative style. The former teacher-turned-pastor and state legislator gained attention by posting viral social media content challenging Republicans’ claims to Christian values. He has focused little on Trump or other politicians.

“The biggest divide in our country is not left versus right. It’s top versus bottom,” Talarico said in his campaign launch video.

There are echoes of other Democratic successes this year, such as when gubernatorial candidates won in New Jersey and Virginia by focusing on affordability concerns.

Mikie Sherrill, the incoming New Jersey governor, said recently that Trump motivates his critics to vote, but it isn’t enough for Democrats to rely solely on anti-Trump fervor.

“Trump makes a difference. He’s a forcing mechanism to coalesce the party,” Sherrill said. “But to really turn out the vote in a really strong manner, you have got to run a really sharp campaign.”

When Democrats talk about Trump, they have to connect his actions to voters’ everyday lives, she said.

“You can’t just say, oh, I’m so upset that Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House,” she said. “You have to say, look, there’s a tariff regime that is being run that is enriching the president to the tune of $3 billion, and you’re paying more for everything from your cup of coffee in the morning to the groceries that you’re buying to cook your family dinner at night.”

It's an approach that could have more staying power in the coming years.

“In the not-too-distant future, Trump will not be on the ballot and that will be a challenge for both parties,” said Austin Cook, a senior aide for Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s successful campaign in Michigan last year. “He is a starting gun for Democratic enthusiasm. But soon we won't have him as a foil.”

Republicans need Trump to turn out voters

Republicans have little choice but to enlist Trump’s help, considering his enduring support among voters who are less likely to turn out during midterm elections.

“They need to energize Republican voters and the only real way to energize Republican voters and get them out to vote is by enlisting Trump in the campaign,” said Newhouse, who is advising some of the party's Senate candidates running in 2026.

He warned that Trump’s popularity does not necessarily transfer to candidates he supports, “but there isn't an alternative.”

“What they are trying to do here is basically wrap themselves up in him, hope that his approval and the economic numbers improve and get their voters out to the polls to match the Democrats’ intensity,” Newhouse said.

The White House has said that Trump will be on the road more in the coming months. He hosted his first rally in a while in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening, where he blamed Democrats for inflation.

“They gave you high prices,” he said, adding that “we’re bringing those prices down rapidly.”

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press writer Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Arizona, contributed to this report.

