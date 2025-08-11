Police say 3 dead in a shooting at a Target in Austin, Texas, and a suspect has been detained

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Three people were killed Monday in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, and a suspect has been detained, police said.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said during a news conference that the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, stole then wrecked a car and hijacked another. She said three people are dead and the suspect has been apprehended.

Austin-Travis County emergency services spokesperson said first responders treated one person for unrelated injuries.

The shooting came amid back-to-school shopping ahead of the upcoming school year. Target corporate has not responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

___

Associated Press writers Jim Vertuno in Austin and Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.