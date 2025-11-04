Plane crashes at Louisville airport, five-mile shelter-in-place underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department says there’s a five-mile shelter-in-place near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) because of a plane that crashed.

The aircraft went down near Fern Valley and Grande Lane.

Police say there are injuries, but have not said how many are hurt or whether anyone has died.

They’re asking everyone to stay away from the area for the time being.

LENSAlert EMERGENCY: There has been an incident near the airport. A shelter-in-place has been issued for all locations within 5 miles of the airport. Please remain away from the area until further notice. — LMPD (@LMPD) November 4, 2025

No word on why it crashed.

According to Flight Aware, the aircraft was headed to Honolulu. The site also lists it as a UPS aircraft.

Videos from the area show billows of black smoke and flames coming from the tarmac.

The airfield is currently closed.

Aircraft incident confirmed at SDF. At this time the airfield is closed, more details to come. — FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) November 4, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group