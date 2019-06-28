https://mediaweb.kirotv.com/theme/images/placeholder-square.jpg
Toggle Photo Panel
$siteCallLetter AtlantaPHOTOS: United States vs. France in quarterfinal matchup Close Gallery
PHOTOS: United States vs. France in quarterfinal matchup
1 of 16Photograph by Francisco Seco
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Francisco Seco
United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Francois Mori
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Francois Mori
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Francisco Seco
United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Francisco Seco
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, on her way to scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Alessandra Tarantino
France's Valerie Gauvin, centre, reacts after missing a shot on goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Alessandra Tarantino
United States' Megan Rapinoe, centre, reacts with teammate United States' Samantha Mewis, second right, after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Alessandra Tarantino
United States' Megan Rapinoe, third right, reacts with teammate Julie Ertz during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Michel Euler
United States' Alex Morgan, center, is challenged by France's Elise Bussaglia and France's Griedge Mbock Bathy during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Alessandra Tarantino
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, left, deflects the ball away from France's Valerie Gauvin as United States' Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O Hara watch during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Michel Euler
United States' Crystal Dunn is challenged by France's Elise Bussaglia during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Alessandra Tarantino
United States' Julie Ertz, right, attempts to control the ball as teammate Kelley O Hara, left, and France's Gaetane Thiney watch during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Alessandra Tarantino
United States' Julie Ertz leaps to head the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Francois Mori
France's Kadidiatou Diani, right, duels for the ball with United States' Julie Ertz during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Michel Euler
United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, is challenged by France's Marion Torrent, left, and Kadidiatou Diani during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Michel Euler
France's Marion Torrent, left, challenges United States' Megan Rapinoe during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)