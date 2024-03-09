Peru arrests an Iranian man accused of planning an attack on an Israeli citizen

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Police in Peru on Friday announced the arrest of an Iranian citizen who was purportedly a member of the Iranian Quds Force and had allegedly planned to kill an Israeli citizen in the South American country.

Gen. Óscar Arriola, Peru's police chief, said in a press conference that Majid Azizi, 56, was arrested in Lima Thursday along with two Peruvian citizens.

Arriola said authorities thwarted the attack against the Israeli. He did not identify the intended target for security reasons.

Police are still looking for a third Peruvian they think was in charge of killing the Israeli man, he said.

Arriola said Azizi entered Lima on March 3, and they were alerted about him by foreign intelligence offices.

The Associated Press couldn't independently confirm whether Azizi is a member of the Quds Force. Iranian authorities have not commented.

The Quds Force is an elite wing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and oversees foreign operations.

This is the first time Peruvian authorities have announced the arrest of an alleged member of that group.

Arriola said Azizi was captured after withdrawing money from an ATM and, along with the two Peruvians arrested, will remain in prison for an initial 15 days under terrorism charges.

The general said the man intended to return to Iran the same day he was captured.

Azizi is married to a Peruvian woman, he added.

