People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Olympia

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Olympia using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Olympia from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.

#10. Aberdeen, WA

- View share: 1.2%

#9. Centralia, WA

- View share: 1.2%

#8. Chicago, IL

- View share: 1.6%

#7. Dallas, TX

- View share: 1.7%

#6. Spokane, WA

- View share: 2.1%

#5. Phoenix, AZ

- View share: 2.8%

#4. Portland, OR

- View share: 2.8%

#3. San Jose, CA

- View share: 2.9%

#2. Los Angeles, CA

- View share: 8.5%

#1. Seattle, WA

- View share: 35.3%