‘Paws were raw and cut’: Four-legged friend rescued from Saddle Mountain in Oregon

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — A dog was rescued from Saddle Mountain State Natural Area in Oregon after damaging their paws on a trail known for not being dog friendly.

On July 12, a 160 lb. Great Pyrenees was on a hike with its owner on Saddle Mountain when its paws were raw and cut and the dog refused to move.

The state park well known for its rare wildflowers, views and 3,288-foot summit, is also known for having trails built with materials not friendly to dogs, rescuers said.

According to Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District (RFPD), leashed dogs are allowed on the trails but the wired paths, designed to provide traction and stability, can damage dog paw pads.

Dogs not wearing boots designed to protect their paws can be hurt by wires and rocks found on the trails.

The Cannon Beach RFPD worked with Hamlet Volunteer Fire crews, Gearhart Volunteer Fire crews and Seaside Fire & Rescue to bring the dog off the mountain trail.

