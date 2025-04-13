Osaka Expo opens in Japan offering a vision of the future. Here's what to know

OSAKA, Japan — (AP) — The Expo 2025 opened in Osaka on Sunday with more than 10,000 people singing Beethoven's Ninth Symphony to celebrate the start of the six-month event that Japan hopes will unite the world divided by tensions and wars.

Here is what to know about the Expo 2025 Osaka:

What is Expo 2025 Osaka about?

The Osaka Expo is held at Yumeshima, which means “dream island,” a reclaimed industrial waste burial site in the Osaka Bay, where participants from more than 160 countries, regions and organizations showcase their futuristic exhibits inside about 80 pavillons of unique architecture.

“Creating a future society for our lives” is the main theme. It is Osaka's second Expo after the hugely successful 1970 event that attracted 64 million visitors, a record until Shanghai in 2010.

Organizers expect 28 million visitors through mid-October, though ticket sales have been slow, with about 9 million sold in advance, short of an initial target of 14 million.

“It’s been 55 years since the last Expo in Osaka. I've been looking forward to it,” said Daiki Chiba, who traveled from from Sendai, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) northeast of Osaka.

Many visitors carried Myaku-Myaku mascots or wore clothes matching its colors — red, blue and white — to get in the mood.

What does it mean to hold Expo amid global tensions

The Expo comes only four years after Japan struggled to host the no-audience Tokyo Olympics during the coronavirus pandemic.

It opens in the wake of trade wars and fears of a global economic downturn sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, the three-year Russian invasion of Ukraine and Middle East conflicts.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba compared the global tensions to a "national crisis" and said that Trump's tariffs, especially the 25% duty on automobiles, would be a blow to all industries and Japan's economy.

Still, Japan wants to turn the pinch into a chance.

“I think the timing is actually quite fitting,” said Sachiko Yoshimura, head of Expo 2025 global communications. “Holding the Expo now could eventually help to address the divisions in the world. ... I believe this Expo in Japan might actually lead to stronger international relationships and improvements."

What is the Grand Ring?

The iconic ring, designed by architect Sou Fujimoto, is a lattice-like structure encircling the venue and recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest wooden architecture. It is 20 meters (65 feet) high and has a 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) circumference.

The costly ring takes up more than 14% of the Expo's total spending of 235 billion yen ($1.64 billion) and has triggered public criticism.

The total cost nearly doubled from the initial estimate largely due to the weaker yen, causing construction delays. Several pavilions, including those of Nepal, India, Vietnam and Chile, were not ready for the opening.

The ring is supposed to be partially reusable, reflecting the theme of creating a sustainable future.

What are other highlights?

Exhibits of cutting-edge technology, such as robots and flying cars, as well as pop culture like Hello Kitty and Gundam, are among the highlights.

“Pavilions all look amazing,” said Laurel Sylvester from New Zealand, visiting with her husband and two children. Her family is interested in ocean sustainability and planned to visit the Blue Ocean Dome. She said the boys are “super excited to have their photo with the (big Gundam) robot and some of the interesting tech things that are going on.”

A small artificial heart made from induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS, demonstrated a heartbeat at a Japanese health care pavilion. At the Future of Life pavilion, visitors can interact with robots. A human washing machine that was a sensation at the 1970 expo returned with a high-tech makeover.

The U.S. pavilion focuses on space travel. Its lunar stone from the Apollo 12 mission, a sensation at the 1970 expo, was back on display.

China, also highlighting space technology, exhibits soil samples from its lunar missions.

What is Myaku-Myaku?

With its blue face encircled by red balls, some of them eyeballs, the mysterious, smiley creature Myaku-Myaku welcomes visitors.

The imaginary creature was born from the fusion of cells and water in a small spring in the Kansai region, organizers say. The friendly but clumsy character can transform into various shapes and is good at finding a rainbow after the rain.

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

