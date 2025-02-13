One million Igloo coolers recalled after fingertip amputations, injuries

KATY, Tex. — Igloo says it is recalling more than one million rolling coolers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico because the tow handles can pinch fingertips.

According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, at least a dozen injuries have been reported including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and deep cuts.

The recall involves more than 50 models, which can be viewed here.

The coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025.

The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle by calling Igloo at (888) 943-5182 or emailing igloo90qt@sedgwick.com.





©2025 Cox Media Group