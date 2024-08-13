Officer faces murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman who was accused of shoplifting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on charges including murder in the shooting of Ta'Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother killed by police in a grocery store parking lot last August.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Blendon Township police officer officer Connor Grub on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Young, who was suspected of shoplifting, was killed when the officer fired a single bullet through her windshield after she refused to leave her car and it started rolling toward him. The daughter she was expecting that November also died.

Court records did not list an attorney for Grubb. A message seeking comment was left with Blendon Township police.

