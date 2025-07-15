Nvidia's CEO says it has US approval to sell its H20 AI computer chips in China

BEIJING — (AP) — Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang says the technology giant has won approval from the Trump administration to sell its advanced H20 artificial intelligence computer chips to China.

The news came in a company blog late Monday and Huang also spoke about the coup on China’s state-run CGTN television network in remarks shown on X.

“The U.S. government has assured Nvidia that licenses will be granted, and Nvidia hopes to start deliveries soon,” the blog said.

Huang recently met with Trump and other U.S. policymakers and this week is in Beijing for talks with officials there.

“Today, I'm announcing that the U.S. government has approved for us filing licenses to start shipping H20s,” Huang told reporters in Beijing. He noted that half of the world's AI researchers are in China.

“It's so innovative and dynamic here in China that it's really important that American companies are able to compete and serve the market here in China,” he said.

The White House announced in April that it would restrict sales of Nvidia’s H20 chips and AMD’s MI308 chips to China.

Nvidia had said the tighter export controls would cost the company an extra $5.5 billion.

Huang and other technology leaders have been lobbying President Donald Trump to reverse the restrictions. They argue that such limits hinder U.S. competition in a leading edge sector in one of the world’s largest markets for technology.

